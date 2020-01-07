Exhibition: Green mountain, blue river





Opening: Fri 10 Jan, 6 pm

Exhibition: 10 Jan – 29 Feb

L’Espace

24 Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From L’Espace:

L’Espace is pleased to present the exhibition – installation “Non xanh nuoc biec” (Green mountain, blue river) of visual artist Le Giang, the winner of the resident artist program “Tuong ho” Villa Saigon 2019

Following her works during a three-month stay at the Cité Internationale des Arts (Paris), based on the archives of an international colonial exhibition chain that took place from 1906 to 1931 in France, Le Giang extracted images of Vietnam colonial period created in French popular culture. In the process of examining these historical documents, she turned her query gaze into the shared past between the two countries. The “Green mountain blue water” exhibition is an attempt by Le Giang to identify painful obstacles in dealing with a region of conflicting memories, as well as the need to face the myths about Indochina in the current Vietnam context.

About the artist

Born in 1988 in Hanoi, Le Giang graduated from Vietnam Fine Arts University and received a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of the Arts London (UK). Le Giang is a visual artist composed based on artifacts found and local history with diverse expressions such as paintings, sculptures and installations. She is the first prize winner of the resident artist program "Tuong ho" Villa Saigon 2019, organized by the French Institute in Vietnam. On the other hand, she researched and learned about printing paper embossing technique, a famous painting technique of artist Le Ba Dang, as a way of practicing to express the work.

Le Giang has participated in art exhibitions and projects in England, Singapore, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Hong Kong and Vietnam. Le Giang is the co-founder of Six Space art space in Hanoi. In 2018, she was named by Forbes magazine as one of the 30 most outstanding young people under 30 years old in Vietnam.

Free entrance

Some photos of Le Giang while she was working





