Call for Applications: SIF Arts for Good Fellowship 2020

Application deadline: 26 Apr 2020

Singapore International Foundation

The Arts for Good (A4G) Fellowship is an annual programme that aims to grow the Arts for Good ecosystem, through a community of practice that harnesses the power of arts and culture to create positive social change.

The Fellowship brings together cross-sector professionals such as artists, arts administrators, creatives and programmers from the education and social sectors on an annual programme made up of experiential workshops, learning journeys and networking sessions across two exchange programmes in two global cities.

Objectives

Participating Fellows will get to:

Build capacity, learn key skills and gain new perspectives in running effective Arts for Good initiatives;

Connect with professionals from an international ecosystem keen in using the arts for social change; and,

Join a global alumni network in supporting and collaborating with one another for future Arts for Good initiatives.

To date, after three successful editions, the A4G Fellowship has built an alumni network of 94 Fellows from 18 nationalities since its inception in 2017.

Programme

Two Exchange Programmes

The exchange programmes provide an opportunity for Fellows to gain insights into the Arts for Good ecosystem in a specific city. These fresh learnings will help to map and chart the effects of social change through arts against the needs and demands of the communities they work with.

Each exchange programme will take place over a four or five-day period in two global cities, including Singapore where the Fellowship is based.

Community Projects

Fellows will design and develop community projects during the duration of the Fellowship. The development of the projects will begin during the first exchange programme in Singapore and be implemented during the second exchange programme.

