Cine-Concert: Red Balloons

Sun 19 Apr 2020, 06:30 pm

L’Espace

24 Trang Tien, Hanoi

From the organizer

Red Balloons: Music for 20th Century Vietnamese Animation

Featuring: Tenkitsune / Lý Trang / Junichi Usui with more artists to be announced

The Onion Cellar and TPD Centre are delighted to present Red Balloons – a special cine-concert re-scoring six Vietnamese animation films produced across the 1960s–1990s.

Contrary to a popular opinion, animation is relevant to not only children, at least not from a hindsight vantage position. Distilling viewpoints, inspiration, perseverance, hope and even ideologies, they reflect the wider historical context of the times – one way or another, and regardless of the intention they are produced with – as with any other cinematic endeavour.

First appearing in 1959 with ‘Đáng Đời Thằng Cáo’ (The Fox Got What He Deserved) the year national Vietnamese cinema was born, the country’s animation lineage has been largely informed by thematics, motifs and social situations of the pre-Đổi mới era. Primarily produced by Hanoi’s Vietnamese Animation Studio (and all its past incarnations) before the 2000s, the films celebrate heroic endeavours and efforts in modernising and industrialing a post-war nation, or offer satirical lessons on morality. Moreover, they cull tales from mythology or ancient history, or conjure up fantastical adventures.

Though always still rooted in reality, animation harbours a desire to transcend that reality. To be lifted skywards by a cluster of balloons is not merely the dream of a child from an old French film. (*)

In much the same way, from another time we dream about the past. With Red Balloons, the newly-commissioned soundtracks propose a diversity of contemporary sonic approaches – activating new dynamics between images and sounds and shedding light into a much-overlooked terrain of Vietnam’s screen heritage. Covering upbeat electronics, textured ambient, piano magic, indigenous instrumentation and more, the programme introduces a crop of talent from the local alternative-music scene.

Supported by the TPD Centre for the Development of Movie Talent, Vietnam Film Institute, British Council Vietnam, L’Espace Hanoi, Goethe-Institut Hanoi, The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and Dogma Collection [dogmacollection.com].

Red Balloons: Music for 20th-Century Vietnamese Animation is conceived and curated by Trần Duy Hưng (The Onion Cellar), and forms part of an ongoing umbrella initiative – ran by the TPD Centre for the Development of Movie Talent – around Vietnamese cinema past, present and future. We would thus like to thank all the aforementioned partners and funders for their invaluable support.

* Full line-up of films and participating artists to be announced in due course, as with Registration information

* The Red Balloon (1956, Albert Lamorisse, France)

Follow updates on event’s page