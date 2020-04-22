Live-streaming programs by Goethe Institut

New events about music, exhibition, movie and short film for children supported by Goethe Institut

14 Apr – 26 Apr 2020

Chirldren’s series

Master Eder and his Pumuckl – Pumuckl in the zoo

Duration: 25 minutes.

Subtitle: German.

Eder and Pumuckl go to the zoo. The many strange animals are new and exciting for the little kobold. When Eder rests with a glass of beer and falls asleep, Pumuckl takes the opportunity to go on a voyage of discovery alone. His curiosity becomes his disaster: he gets stuck in a cage and becomes visible to all visitors!

Meister Eder und sein Pumuckl (Master Eder and his Pumuckl) is a German-Austrian-Hungarian children’s series. It is based on the character Pumuckl, created by children’s book author Ellis Kaut.

Der Bayerische Rundfunk (BR) is a public-service radio and television broadcaster, based in Munich capital city of the Free State of Bavaria. BR is a member organization of the ARD consortium of public broadcasters in Germany.

To the film

Audio version

15 Apr – 22 Apr 2020

Hits from Germany

Popcast. With Ätna, Electro-Pop

These are Inéz Schaefer (keyboard, synthesizer, vocals) and Demian Kappenstein (drums, percussion, sounds). Their music is a mix of fever ray and underworld. A world between jazz, pop, quote and experiment. Together they have performed at many music festivals in Europe, such as the Montreal Music Festival.

To the popcast

20 Apr – 27 Apr 2020

Operetta

Spring Storms – From Komische Oper Berlin – Composer: Jaromír Weinberger

Ngôn ngữ: Tiếng Đức với phụ đề tiếng Anh, tiếng Pháp, tiếng Đức và tiếng Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ

Japanese spies disguised as Chinese in the headquarters of the Russian army command, a young widow from St. Petersburg who makes the officers’ blood race, and a nauseating German reporter who tells corny jokes and attempts to ensnare the saucy, smart-mouthed daughter of the commanding general – these are the ingredients of this idiosyncratic spy-operetta by Jaromír Weinberger.

To the operetta

20 Apr – 27 Apr 2020

Exhibition

360° virtual tour through the Bode museum and online exhibition

The Bode Museum is part of the building complex of the Museum Island and thus a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It currently houses the Sculpture Collection and the Museum of Byzantine Art as well as the Coin Cabinet.

Virtual Tour through the Bode-Museum: Explore 61 Rooms of the Museum in a 360° Panorama! And 14 Online exhibitions