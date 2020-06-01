Culture Connects – Khóa học quản lý không gian văn hóa sáng tạo

Exhibition Centre of Fine Art and Photography Opening of an exhibition display artworks of 18 artists
Manzi Exhibition Space The installation created for the 2018 Biennale
Chọn Art Auction House Exhibition of some sketching works by artist Huynh Van Thuan
Hanoi Studio Gallery A group exhibition marks the reopening of Hanoi Studio Gallery
QUA. A collaborative show that unites the work of Saigon-based photographers Annie Dang and Ariel Cameron
Online event A competition for kids to experience and tell their story through artistic language
11 venues of Toong Co-working Space in Hanoi and Saigon More than 70 artworks grouped into 3 modules entitled Cracked – Rife – Sow
Vincom Center for Contemporary Art The exhibition shows the 16 greatest artworks of two Austrian painters
Flamingo Dai Lai Resort 26 Oct 2019 – 20 Oct 2020 – An outdoor exhibition of 68 artworks by 10 painters and 7 sculpturers from Vietnam and other countries