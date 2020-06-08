Exhibition: “Lost from View” and “Other Futures”

Opening: Fri 19 June 2020, 06 pm

Exhibition: 20 June – 04 Oct 2020

The Factory

số 15 Nguyễn Ư Dĩ, Thảo Điền, District 2, HCM

From the organizer:

The Factory invites you to the opening of two solo exhibitions: “Lost from View” by Hương Ngô and “Other Futures” by Thy Nguyễn.

“Lost from View”, excavates the idea, role, and perception of women, drawn to how history remembers and values their contribution to particular cause and their effect. In this exhibition, Hương Ngô is especially inspired by the life of Vietnam’s national hero – Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai – for her strength, tenacity, resilience, and bravery in navigating the rise of the socialist era in the 1930s, specifically compelled by the many aliases she embodied in her commitment to Vietnam’s anti-colonial movement and its desire for independence. For this exhibition, Ngô refers to archival documents, literature, and photography, to give window not only onto this prominent figure, but also the lives of other women living this revolutionary period, sometimes with great tragic end. Ngô does so in order to reveal how social perspectives of sexuality, intelligence, and beauty have been (and continue to be) mired by complex cultural translations bound up in stereotypical and colonial understandings of gender, race, and power.

“Other Futures”, a “Materialize” 2020 solo exhibition, introduces Thy Nguyễn with his deep interest in printmaking – an artistic language that requires labour, time, a sensitive understanding of different materials, and trained hands that can work in a systematic way. Triggered not only by the rich history and various techniques of printmaking, but also by its ability to record, reflect, and re-shape our experience of the everyday, Thy strives to catch the impression of what once was in his works. A faint memory, a shadow, a fleeting moment – of the people, objects and events depicted.

