European Film Festival 2020

20 Nov – 03 Dec 2020

Hanoi – National Cinema Center – 87 Lang Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Hue – Cinestar Cinema – 25 Hai Ba Trung, Vinh Ninh, Hue

Ho Chi Minh city – Cinestar Quoc Thanh Cinema – 271 Nguyen Trai, District 1, HCM city

Can Tho – Lotte Ninh Kieu Cinema – 84 Mau Than, An Hoa, Ninh Kieu, Can Tho

From the organizer:

European Film Festival in Vietnam 2020: Europe on Silver Screen

Welcome you to European Film Festival in Vietnam 2020

There are several special factors in the festival this year. This is the 20th year the European Film Festival has been introduced in Vietnam. This festival is also organized to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the EU-Vietnam diplomatic relations.

This edition of the festival is taking place in an unpredictable context of the outbreak of Covid-19, which has caused disruption all over the world. Thus, through the films, the festival is expected to convey a message: Even though there are failures, loneliness and loss, we need to strive as we have love and hope towards a brighter future.

The festival will present 13 fascinating movies from 14 European countries. Many of these selected movies have won several renowned national and international awards. The audience will find in the movies journeys of youth and maturity, of history and modern life, of family values ​​and loneliness in today’s busy life, of conflicts and hopes.

Organized by the EU Delegation to Vietnam under the support of the European Public Outreach Program (EUPOP) with the participation of the EU Member State embassies and European Cultural Centers in Vietnam, this 20th edition of the Festival will take place from 20 Nov to 03 Dec 2020. Apart from the traditional locations of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh city and Hue, this year, for the first time the Festival is brought to the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

