In Progress – A Series of Art and Cultural Events
05 – 21 Mar 2021
Đà Nẵng, Đăk Lắk, Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Huế, TP Hồ Chí Minh và Ninh Bình
From British Council:
We are thrilled to announce 12 event proposals that were selected to form In Progress – a series of art and cultural events taking place between 5 – 21 March 2021 in Đà Nẵng, Đăk Lắk, Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Huế, TP Hồ Chí Minh and Ninh Bình.
Abracadabra
A multi-media exhibition experimenting with healing thearapy
OLD SOUL, Đà Nẵng
Virtual Private Network
A group exhibition
Vân Đỗ, Hà Ninh
Hà Nội
Little Peanut and the Sneeze Theory
A multisensory puppet show
Mat Tran Ensemble
Ninh Bình
Queer Museum
An experimental project with a library, an installation, a performance, workshops and talks
Đinh Thị Nhung
Hà Nội
Listen to the Little Ones
A series of art for children workshops and training of trainers
Thùy An
Đăk Lăk, TP Hồ Chí Minh
Like the Moon in a Night Sky
A Perspective of Vietnamese Cinema
Trung tâm hỗ trợ phát triển tài năng Điện ảnh TPD
TP Hồ Chí Minh
Mommy’s Heart
An educational concert and storytelling programme for young families and children aged 0-12
Phạm Thị Hoài Anh
Hà Nội
I Write (in Vietnamese)
A series of exhibition, discussion, and poetry reading
Tổ Chim Xanh – Bluebirds’ Nest
Hà Nội
The Title is A Work in Progress
A public art event
Mơ Đơ
Huế
Hải Phòng: A Week of Culture and Creativity
Art Festival
Không gian Văn hóa Sáng tạo Cửa Biển – Hải Phòng
Hải Phòng
Mắt Xẩm
A series of exhibition, mini concert, and audience-interactive activities
Chèo 48h – Tôi Chèo về quê hương
Hà Nội
Wandering/Sheltering
A concert and film screening event
Bảo Tàng Thấu Cảm
Hà Nội
The project is under Cultural and Creative Hubs Vietnam, a three-year project co-funded by the European Union and the British Council, and implemented by the British Council, in partnership with VICAS.
Follow updates on Website and Facebook of British Council.
