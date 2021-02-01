05 – 21 Mar 2021

Đà Nẵng, Đăk Lắk, Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Huế, TP Hồ Chí Minh và Ninh Bình

From British Council:

We are thrilled to announce 12 event proposals that were selected to form In Progress – a series of art and cultural events taking place between 5 – 21 March 2021 in Đà Nẵng, Đăk Lắk, Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Huế, TP Hồ Chí Minh and Ninh Bình.

Abracadabra

A multi-media exhibition experimenting with healing thearapy

OLD SOUL, Đà Nẵng

Virtual Private Network

A group exhibition

Vân Đỗ, Hà Ninh

Hà Nội

Little Peanut and the Sneeze Theory

A multisensory puppet show

Mat Tran Ensemble

Ninh Bình

Queer Museum

An experimental project with a library, an installation, a performance, workshops and talks

Đinh Thị Nhung

Hà Nội

Listen to the Little Ones

A series of art for children workshops and training of trainers

Thùy An

Đăk Lăk, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Like the Moon in a Night Sky

A Perspective of Vietnamese Cinema

Trung tâm hỗ trợ phát triển tài năng Điện ảnh TPD

TP Hồ Chí Minh

Mommy’s Heart

An educational concert and storytelling programme for young families and children aged 0-12

Phạm Thị Hoài Anh

Hà Nội

I Write (in Vietnamese)

A series of exhibition, discussion, and poetry reading

Tổ Chim Xanh – Bluebirds’ Nest

Hà Nội

The Title is A Work in Progress

A public art event

Mơ Đơ

Huế

Hải Phòng: A Week of Culture and Creativity

Art Festival

Không gian Văn hóa Sáng tạo Cửa Biển – Hải Phòng

Hải Phòng

Mắt Xẩm

A series of exhibition, mini concert, and audience-interactive activities

Chèo 48h – Tôi Chèo về quê hương

Hà Nội

Wandering/Sheltering

A concert and film screening event

Bảo Tàng Thấu Cảm

Hà Nội

The project is under Cultural and Creative Hubs Vietnam, a three-year project co-funded by the European Union and the British Council, and implemented by the British Council, in partnership with VICAS.

Follow updates on Website and Facebook of British Council.