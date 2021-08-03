Waste Into Art 2021
Deadline: Sat 14 Aug 2021, 11:59 pm
From the organizer:
Topic: Turning raw plastic waste into modular pavilion.
Participants: individuals or groups of students (no more than 5 people). majoring in Architecture, Interior, Planning, Art at universities across the country
How to submit entries:
The exam is submitted in 2 ways at the same time
(1) Dossier submitted in person/by post
Address: Faculty of Architecture and Planning, University of Civil Engineering – Room 116, building A1, No. 55 Giai Phong, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi
(2) Online application form
Register and detailed rule:
Contact Info
Hotline: Bui Phuong Ngoc – 0943479886 – Chu Ngoc Huyen – 0944789191
Email: [email protected]
“WASTE INTO ART 2021: PLASTIC INTO CREATIVE” contest is organized by Faculty of Architecture & Planning, University of Civil Engineering, AIF Foundation – AIF – Architectural Innovation Fund , UNESCO, with the support from of the British Embassy, the Italian Embassy, the XMA company and the media support from Architecture Magazine, Kien Viet.