Deadline: Sat 14 Aug 2021, 11:59 pm

From the organizer:

Topic: Turning raw plastic waste into modular pavilion.

Participants: individuals or groups of students (no more than 5 people). majoring in Architecture, Interior, Planning, Art at universities across the country

How to submit entries:

The exam is submitted in 2 ways at the same time

(1) Dossier submitted in person/by post

Address: Faculty of Architecture and Planning, University of Civil Engineering – Room 116, building A1, No. 55 Giai Phong, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi

(2) Online application form

Register and detailed rule:

Register link

Rules

Contact Info

Hotline: Bui Phuong Ngoc – 0943479886 – Chu Ngoc Huyen – 0944789191

Email: [email protected]

“WASTE INTO ART 2021: PLASTIC INTO CREATIVE” contest is organized by Faculty of Architecture & Planning, University of Civil Engineering, AIF Foundation – AIF – Architectural Innovation Fund , UNESCO, with the support from of the British Embassy, the Italian Embassy, the XMA company and the media support from Architecture Magazine, Kien Viet.