Workshop Series Explore the creative world with Autodesk | Session 2

Mon 15 Nov 2021, 02 pm – 04 pm

Zoom

Registration Link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

The digital transformation is changing the ways of working in various industries, including the the creative world. Both students and professionals need to learn, practice and train themselves in order to catch-up with the new digital trends. In response to market demands, Autodesk has continued developing solutions that are friendlier and more conducive to the needs of creative users around the world, especially in the ‘new normal’ era.

Through this series of three workshop sessions, the technical team from Datech will cover workflow processes, best practices and latest updates pertaining to Autodesk’s solutions portfolios for various industries, including Media & Entertainment (M&E); Product Design & Manufacturing (D&M); and Architecture, Engineer & Construction (AEC).

Fusion 360 Generative Design for manufacturing

Engineers around the world face a seemingly impossible set of demands: make smarter, better, less expensive products in less time. What this really means is that engineers must always be cognizant of three challenges: striking the right balance between performance and cost; maximizing innovation within a limited schedule; optimizing the capabilities of engineers with varying expertise.

Generative design takes manufacturing and performance requirements into account early in the development process, it can help bring new products to market faster

About speaker

Nguyễn Công Vũ Hảo is a technical solution consultant of Tech Data – Datech Solution, specializing in Design & Manufacturing. Hảo has worked with CAD/PDM tools for over 6 years as an R&D engineer and technical solutions consultant. Hảo focuses mainly on mechanical design and manufacturing.

About Tech Data Vietnam

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our vision is to be the vital link in the technology ecosystem by continuously satisfying the world’s ever-evolving demand for technology. By providing channel partners with reach, efficiency and expertise, we become essential in their ability to meet the evolving needs of the technology market through exceptional service, insight and world-class execution.

Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.