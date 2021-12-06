11 & 12 Dec 2021, 10 am – 08:30 pm

Link đăng ký

From the organizer:

Experience the Museum of Heartbreak, an exhibition of re-imagined community-sourced love stories by contemporary artists, to see how beautifully complex love is compared to the simplicity of HIV prevention.

1, Ngô Đình Bảo Châu – The Heart – Divider

2, Kai Nguyễn & Thu Uyên – reflect | | tcelfer

3, Nhi Lê – You forgot your city, your language, your fathers, your mothers, your wars, your lovers, your nails, your art, your ocean, your flesh, your blanket, and me

4, Nam Thi – Looking in, Reciting out

5, Võ Thủy Tiên – The bathtub19

6, Fustic Studio – What is love?

7, Beautiful Noise Collective – Strange Archive #1 (For Love)

8, Mắt Bét – Together

9, Tùng Monkey – LOVE.eeg

10, Lạc Hoàng – Fraud Terrain

Experience it online here

This exhibition is a part of the public health campaign to raise awareness about HIV prevention and treatment in Vietnam by VAAC/Ministry of Health, PEPFAR, US CDC, HAIVN, and community organizations.

