Museum of Heartbreak
11 & 12 Dec 2021, 10 am – 08:30 pm
From the organizer:
Experience the Museum of Heartbreak, an exhibition of re-imagined community-sourced love stories by contemporary artists, to see how beautifully complex love is compared to the simplicity of HIV prevention.
1, Ngô Đình Bảo Châu – The Heart – Divider
2, Kai Nguyễn & Thu Uyên – reflect | | tcelfer
3, Nhi Lê – You forgot your city, your language, your fathers, your mothers, your wars, your lovers, your nails, your art, your ocean, your flesh, your blanket, and me
4, Nam Thi – Looking in, Reciting out
5, Võ Thủy Tiên – The bathtub19
6, Fustic Studio – What is love?
7, Beautiful Noise Collective – Strange Archive #1 (For Love)
8, Mắt Bét – Together
9, Tùng Monkey – LOVE.eeg
10, Lạc Hoàng – Fraud Terrain
Experience it online here
This exhibition is a part of the public health campaign to raise awareness about HIV prevention and treatment in Vietnam by VAAC/Ministry of Health, PEPFAR, US CDC, HAIVN, and community organizations.
