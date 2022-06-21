Finest Artist Nominees: Đào Thu Uyên





Đào Thu Uyên

Year of birth: 1997

Field: Film

About the artist: Đào Thu Uyên completed a 4-year exchange course between the Hanoi University of Theatre & Cinema and INSAS Film School, Belgium. From 2016 to now, Uyên has been making a number of feature films and short documentaries depicting urban life in Vietnam and has always been interested in the presentation of women on film. In 2017, Uyên’s short film “Buffer Zone” won first prize at the FY – Saigon Film Festival and was screened at many Southeast Asian film festivals. The short film “Con Dại Cái Mang” written and directed by Uyên is one of the five outstanding features of the CJ Short Film Project season 3.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 – 2021: In 2021, Đào Thu Uyên’s short film “Người Mẹ Nuốt Chửng” was selected as one of the Top 5 best scripts of CJ 2021 Short Film Project. In 2022, her short film “Con Dại Cái Mang” was selected in the Top 5 best short films CJ 2022 Short Film Project (season 3).

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Nominees List

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.