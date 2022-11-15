Talk with Behalf Studio on “Memos to Make Sense of Us”

Sun 20 Nov 2022, 03:30 pm – 04:30 pm

De La Sól

244 Pasteur Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, HCMC

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

“Memos to Make Sense of Us: Pop-Up Exhibition” is the prologue to the project Memos to Make Sense of Us by Behalf Studio. This is a long-term project that was initiated by Behalf Studio during the lengthy social distancing period under the impacts of the pandemic in Saigon in 2021.

“Memos to Make Sense of Us” attempts to make visible the intangible and interconnected bonds between humans and their communities. The project’s outcome was an interactive platform and virtual gallery of intertwined memos created by the website visitors. The installation on display for this pop-up exhibition is an artefact of sentimental impulses, citing the project’s original context as well as the team’s year-long critical and graphical responses to the mentally distressing isolation.

In the talk on 20.11, Behalf Studio will have a more profound discussion with the audience on the ideas behind this long-term community art project, the research and development process, as well as all the efforts to make sense of and turning a concept full of personal emotions into a visualisation. The audience thereby can understand better the artworks at the popup exhibition in VFCD 2022 – a physical representation of thoughts behind the project and the online platform “Memos to Make Sense of Us”.

About Behalf Studio

Behalf is a creative hideout of prudent thinkers, and a well-kept secret based in Saigon, Vietnam. Nothing makes us more excited than an opportunity to work on interesting and meaningful projects, with nice and ardent people around the world — finding solutions to their creative challenges.

Behalf is also the author of the key visual of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design (VFCD) 2022.

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

