Exhibition “The Grapevine Selection”

Opening: Fri 26 May 2023, 06 pm (invitation only)

Exhibition: 27 May – 11 June 2023, 08 am – 05 pm

Thai Hoc Hall, Temple of Literature

58 Quoc Tu Giam, Dong Da, Hanoi

* The exhibition is free entry. Visitors kindly purchase entrance fee for the relic site to enter the exhibition space.



From Hanoi Grapevine:

The Grapevine Selection, was initiated by Hanoi Grapevine’s founder – artist Brian Ring exactly 10 years ago in 2013. The exhibition series The Grapevine Selection is an initiative within Hanoi Grapevine’s mission plan, which is to promote Vietnam’s arts and culture at home and abroad. With this mission, over the past decade, Hanoi Grapevine has become a trusted source of archive with a neutral role in observing and following art and cultural events taking place across the country, a prominent data source and living library that contributes to the development of the art market as well as a platform for the creative industries in Vietnam. In 2023, marking the beginning of the post-pandemic era, we officially bring back The Grapevine Selection!

In addition to promoting young artists and supporting the art community, expanding the knowledge of audiences and potential collectors, The Grapevine Selection presents notable works of selected artists – names and faces with their own artistic styles that create new highlights in the Vietnamese art scene. Unlike the operating structure of a typica gallery or a curated exhibition with a specific theme, The Grapevine Selection puts the focus on the artists and works of representative values, setting milestones for the future with long-term art archives and collections. We hope to be one of the pioneering creative hub in directing the attention, observation and research on the development of contemporary art in Vietnam.

In 2023, The Grapevine Selection selects works and artists in Visual arts, Sculpture and Installation with the consultancy of a board of art advisors.

The board of art advisors consists of:

– Curator, art researcher Đỗ Tường Linh

– Curator, art manager Mary Lou David

– Curator Lê Thiên Bảo

– Curator, art researcher Ace Lê

Artists participate in the exhibition in Hanoi are:

– Bùi Quốc Khánh

– Đào Tân

– Đỗ Hà Hoài

– Đỗ Trọng Quý

– Đoàn Văn Tới

– Hà Minh

– Lê Thúy

– Linh San

– Phạm Đình Tiến

– Phạm Hà Ninh

– Tôn Thất Minh Nhật

– Trần Thược

– Trịnh Cẩm Nhi

The exhibition The Grapevine Selection 2023 is possible thanks to the support and companionship of the Temple of Literature, Audi Vietnam, Art Republik Vietnam, Chau & Co Gallery and Phố Bên Đồi.

The Grapevine Selection Overview (PDF)

Follow updates on event’s page