Open Call for ANI[MA] – Directory!

Deadline: 28 Jul 2023

Application details here

From the organizer:

The ANI[MA] Project – ANI[MA] Directory is looking for artists and writers to participate in a virtual showcase, as part of the 6th edition of The Wrong Biennale from November 1, 2023, to March 1, 2024! The project is collaboratively coordinated by Tam Nguyen (project’s curator) and A sông Collective.

Interpreting the concept of “anima” (which is the Latin term for the “animating principle” and the Greek concept of the human psyche), project ANI[MA] explores the ways in which one experiences the permeability between our and the spirit world through artistic productions. As both a metaphor and a state of being, “anima” brings the existence of the livings and non-livings together into a synthetic reality as a way to decentralize a cosmology that inherently centers around humanity since the early age of Western-European colonial expansion in Southeast Asia.

Onto the question of place-making and un-making, the showcase seeks to destabilize modern spatializing projects that have been assimilating Southeast Asian cultures and memories into the dark pit of neoliberal-economic rosters. Here, with contemporary artists and practitioners returning to the idea of “permeability” between the material and non-material world (as artist and art historian May Ingawanji terms it) through cultural and artistic productions, “anima” becomes the metaphor of social resistance that rejects mastery in image-making.

Thus, we are seeking:

Artists/practitioners/writers to join ANI[MA] showcase from November 2023 to March 2024 with your topic of artwork responses to the theme of our showcase.

– Artists and practitioners who work with digital forms, including but not limited to video art [moving images], sound-based art, digital painting, photography, multimedia art, web-based interactive applications, etc. are welcome to submit. Expected number of artists/practitioners/artworks: 1o

– Writers, including but not limited to independent scholars, art critics, creative writers, experimental writers, etc. whose works demonstrate strong intellectual rigor and criticality are welcome to submit. Expected number of work: 3

Should you have any questions, please contact us at Email: [email protected]