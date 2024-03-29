International Art Exhibition – Art Vogue D’Nation

Opening: 06 pm, Sat 06 Apr 2024

Exhibition: 09 am – 08 pm, 06 – 30 Apr 2024

Palm Artpace

188A Thảo Nguyên, Ecopark Township, Văn Giang, Hưng Yên

From the organizer:

The exhibition will showcase paintings and sculptures by artists from 5 countries including Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Taiwan. This exhibition is part of the 14th International Art Exchange of the Asian Art Alliance and is being introduced for the first time in Vietnam.

The Art Vogue D’ Nation Vietnam 2024 exhibition aims to promote international art exchange and enhance social cohesion and relationships among individual artists. Since its inception in Singapore in 2005, 13 large-scale domestic and international exhibitions have been successfully organized, leaving a lasting impression in each country.

In addition to the exhibition, the Art Vogue D’ Nation event also opens up opportunities for artists to exchange and collaborate, while providing art enthusiasts in each country the opportunity to enjoy unique artworks that reflect the cultural identity of each nation.

Step into the journey of exploration, experience, and appreciation of the wonderful artworks in this exhibition, so that together we can build a multicultural art community where diversity, complexity, and vibrancy are a constant source of inspiration and endless strength.

