Finest Artists 2024: Mèow Lạc

Year of formation: 2020

Field: Music

About the artist: Mèow Lạc is an alternative rock band hailing from Hanoi, Vietnam. Originating from the daydreaming remnants of the singer-songwriter movement and combining disparate musical influences including metal, progressive rock, and electronic rock with a drive to make pop music, Mèow Lạc have been active and increased their influences in the music community. The current lineup includes Nguyên Lê on vocals and guitar, Tô Ra Drums on drums, and Hoàng Phương on keyboard.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2023 – 2024: In 2023, Mèow Lạc released their EP “Lạc-Core” (27 July), album “Sugar Rush” (19 November) and 03 MVs, which were respectively “Quạ” (21 April), “Không Cần” (01 August) và “Cảm ơn và hẹn gặp lại” (09 November). Mèow Lạc also participated in numerous major music shows, including Mèo Già Hóa Cáo (February 2023), REC TOUR, Monsoon Music Festival 2023, No Headliner #1 & #2, Trời Đánh Thánh Vật last chapter: Hoàn Kiếm; HRC13: Thập Tam Tham Tấu (December 2023). The band is planning to embark on a nationwide tour collabing with other indie artists in 2024.

