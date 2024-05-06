Finest Project 2024: Repurposing the Architectural language of the Cold War

Repurposing the Architectural language of the Cold War

About project: “Repurposing the Architectural language of the Cold War” was organised by Hanoi Ad Hoc, Haus der Kulturen der Welt (HKW) and Goethe Institut under the framework of Echos der Bruderländer and Hanoi Ad Hoc 2.0: Dwelling in Flux.

The narrative of socialist housing as an artifact of the Cold War often mirrors the narrative of socialism’s rise and fall, a utopian dream overtaken by the realities of social failures, decay, and obsolescence. Yet across the “brother countries”, this architecture faces an apparent contradiction between its symbolism through the image of heroic, monolithic form, and its afterlife as inhabited and transformed by people over the past decades. This workshop explored how adaptation and complexity become visible and manifest differently on an international, national and individual level, depending on the point of view.

The programme was carried out over 05 days with 10 events including fieldwork, group practices; seminars, discussions and exchanges about subjects of research and artistic production; ending with an open studio event and presentations with feedback from guest speakers. Within the framework of the programme, participants also learned techniques of observation, drawing, and storytelling to uncover and document narratives of change sited within socialist-era mass housing today.

Art form: Architecture

Duration: 05 – 09 September 2023

Organizer: Hanoi Ad Hoc, Haus der Kulturen der Welt, Goethe Institut in Hanoi

Activities: Fieldwork, seminars, discussions, group practices, workshops

