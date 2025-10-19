10 am – 08 pm, 21 Oct – 23 Nov 2025

Rue Miche L’édition

B3 Floor, Union Square Shopping Center

171 Đồng Khởi, Bến Nghé Ward, District 1, HCMC

From the organizer:

Annam Gallery is honored to collaborate with Rue Miche L’édition at Union Square in launching a new artistic initiative aimed at shaping a cultural and creative space for emerging Vietnamese talents.As RueMiche created an arena for many clothing designers to flourish, Annam is also a bridge that connects art lovers and artists closer to each other.

Back in April 2023, a series called “Duality” was created and Volume 1, a duo exhibition by two women artists, Lap Phuong and Trinh Cam Nhi was a visual dialogue full of subtle yet powerful nuances. Here, “Fragment of Soul” was a place where souls meet to contemplate, to think deeply, to rest in tranquility , with reflections of Lap Phuong’s sculptures intertwined with Cam Nhi’s calming paintings.

For this very first event at the newly opened venue, Rue Miche and Annam gallery are pleased to present the group exhibition “Kaleidoscope – The Dreamscape of Self”, which celebrates maximalist works that overflowing with colours and movement. While Volume 1 was a representation of a more minimalist approach , this exhibition, also known as Volume 2, consists of eye-catching works,with bright hues that challenge the audience’s vision. From explosive compositions to layered, nuanced planes of hue, each work is an experiment in chromatic intensity.

While these works are playful and inviting to look at first glance, the audience are also questioned to examine much closer – underneath , what is the real tale that each artist implies. Some artists use deliberate juxtapositions to create visual dissonance, while others layer glazes to create a glowing, almost three-dimensional depth. Here, colours are used vividly, as artists used them to interact with one another, creating a sense of movement and vitality that pulses across the exhibition. Some artists use colour to construct alternate realities- vibrant , abstracted landscapes and unique geometric forms. The audience is invited into these new worlds , places of respite and pure aesthetic delight where the rules of everyday life do not apply.

The chaotic and sometimes overwhelming density of the compositions demands sustained engagement. The lack of single, clear narrative forces the audience to construct their own meaning from the eclectic mix of elements. The journey through this exhibition is reckoning with complexity- both the artist’s and your own. It is a reminder that beauty and truth can be found not just in what is simple and sparse, but in the vibrant, overwhelming, and intricate reality of everything.

Ultimately, in a world that can at times feel muted or grey, the exhibition is a striking contrast, as it is an invitation for us to engage in the raw, unfiltered energy of colour. The artworks here offer an immersive visual experience, reminding us of the profound connection between colour and life itself.

