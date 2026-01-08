Group Exhibition “Sentimental Value”

Opening: 06 PM, Sat 10 Jan 2026

Exhibition: 09 AM – 05 PM, 10 – 20 Jan 2026

Phạm Hà Hải Art Studio

PAC2 Building, alley 15/6 An Dương Vương, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“Being an artist means forever healing your own wounds and at the same time endlessly exposing them.”

– Annette Messager.

A simple quote by the contemporary French artist Annette Messager succinctly and truthfully encapsulates the very essence of art and the driving force behind an artist’s creativity. This perspective is once again explored in greater depth in “Sentimental Value”, a film by Norwegian director Joachim Trier that has just won the Grand Prix at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

The film centers on the relationship between a father and his two daughters: Gustav Borg, Nora Borg, and Agnes Borg Pettersen. Gustav Borg, a renowned Norwegian film director, moved to Sweden after divorcing his first wife, Sissel. Since then, the three of them have grown distant, not only geographically, but emotionally as well. It is not until Gustav’s appearance at his ex-wife’s funeral that they three are forced to confront the wounds from the past that each has been trying to avoid. On the career front, Gustav has successfully established his name across Europe with emotionally enriching films, yet in everyday life he consistently struggles to connect with those closest to him, especially his elder daughter, Nora. Nora is a successful actress known for roles that demand great psychological depth, but away from the spotlight she battles with anxiety disorder and suicidal tendencies, while staying stuck in an unstable romantic relationship. Those cracks in their relationships would likely persist if Gustav did not decide to finally give it a go with a project he has long been brewing, a film written especially for Nora, with scenes shot in the very house where the four of them once lived, a space haunted with painful memories of the past and the lingering echoes of intergenerational trauma. Only by interacting with each another through the creative process and retelling their own story together do the three of them gain a genuine chance to confront and reconcile with the past. Especially for Nora, this marks a turning point: for the first time, she no longer hides behind the emotional armor of the characters she plays, eventually holding space for her own inner world by processing seemingly buried emotions. From this moment on, her healing process truly begins.

The creative practices of the six young artists: Hoàng Tiến Quyết, Đào Xuân Đại, Trần Két, Nguyễn Cẩm Nhung, Đỗ Vũ Minh Ngọc, and Đặng Phương Linh, likewise, resonate with the film’s emotional sentiment and its profound message for those who make art. None of the artists chooses to explore themes of war, even though its scars from the past remain visible in today’s life, nor do they aspire to argue about high ideals or monumental socio-political issues for which they have yet to fully comprehend more life experiences. Instead, they all choose to dive deeper inward, drawing upon their inner worlds and telling their own stories of young adults who struggle with the juggling act in a modern society fraught with constant challenges and changes. They understand that art begins, first and foremost, with sincerity, and that the most powerful creative impulses invariably arise from personal emotions and lived experiences. It is through these very personal and intimate micro-narratives that the bigger truths about life and society affecting a whole generation are revealed in a way that feels real and compelling.

Behind their earnest works, the six artists from the exhibition “Sentimental Value” also convey their concerns and reflections on a rapidly changing art world, one increasingly shaped by the emergence and disrupted by the intervention of AI, challenging the ways we perceive art and evaluate aesthetic values. All six artists share the conviction that their personal experiences of joy, suffering, contemplation and happiness powerfully felt in their work are what give real art making and creative practice its irreplaceable and timeless human value. Art is, after all, the most truthful and beautiful expression of the human voice, from the dawn of humanity to the present. The core values of art has proven its staying power in the past and will persist well into the future.”

You are warmly invited to visit and explore the “private realms” of the six artists Hoàng Tiến Quyết, Nguyễn Cẩm Nhung, Trần Két, Đỗ Vũ Minh Ngọc, Đào Xuân Đại, and Đặng Phương Linh.

(Hoàng Minh Châu – Excerpt from the curator’s note of the exhibition “Sentimental Value”)

Follow updates on event’s page.