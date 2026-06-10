Finest Projects 2025-2026: Chơi Rì

Chơi Rì

About project: “Chơi rì” is a community art project initiated and organised by Picenza Art Soul in collaboration with Cánh Diều Việt Nam, together with a team of curators and artists. The project comprised two components: the field trip “Chơi Rì” in Na Ri, Thai Nguyen Province, where children become game designers using local materials from their own surroundings; and the “Trạm chơi” (Play station) in Hanoi where the games created in Na Ri was not merely put on display but also opened up a space for interactions, childhood nostalgia, and reflections on changes in how we play, define ‘play’, and its role in human development. During Play station, multiple workshops were organised, creating a space for interaction between children and their families.

Art form: Community art

Duration: November – December 2025

Organizer: Picenza Art Soul, Cánh Diều Việt Nam

Activities: Field trips, play stations, workshops, fundraising activities

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Deadline for voting: 11:59 PM, 06 June 2026

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event honouring contemporary art in Vietnam, initiated by Hanoi Grapevine and selected by the Passionate Audience Council (PAC) alongside the wider audience community. The event recognized individuals, organizations, creative art projects and activities, as well as artists aged 35 and under who have influenced the community, or emerging artists with outstanding practices. Through these efforts, the goal is to encourage the development of creative arts, enhance communication, and radiate the power of arts and culture even more deeply and widely throughout the community.

Dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and objective overview, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST introduces a different format for each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2025-2026 is divided into two categories: the Honouring Category and the Recognition Category.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

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