Every Body’s Story at HRC

Opening night: 03 Jan 2020, 7 pm – 9 pm

Exhibition: 04 Jan – 12 Jan 2020, 11 am – 5 pm

QUA. Gallery at HRC

27/52 To Ngoc Van, Quang An, Tay Ho, Hanoi

Every body has a story.

We reached out to women living in Hanoi to be photographed or have their body cast, asking them to share their stories and relationship with their body in the process. 42 women took part and their contributions are on display in this exhibition.

This collection of stories shared are from women from different backgrounds, each with their own relationship and experience with their bodies; some of their experiences are heart-rending, some uplifting. By making themselves vulnerable through this process they have trusted us to share their lives with you.

This exhibition is about body positivity. We are rejecting unrealistic beauty standards. We are celebrating the diversity and beauty of the female body, in all its forms.

Exhibiting artists:

Maartje Matheeuwsen

Maartje’s project celebrates the beauty of body diversity through her photo series showing breasts ‘just as they are’. Her images are displayed with corresponding stories that illustrate each woman’s personal struggles and triumphs. You will be surprised how many beautiful, intense and sometimes sad life stories are attached to them.

Ellen Downes

We often only see ourselves in 2D; in reflections or photos but it is rare for us to truly see our own full form.

Ellen has cast 20 women’s torsos which she has painted gold. The series of casts presents women of different sizes, shapes and builds. They will be displayed together to show that every body is unique and every body is beautiful.

7:15pm Welcome speech by Ellen and Maartje, with Vietnamese translation.

The exhibition will be open everyday 11am-5pm until 12 Jan 2020.

Exhibition entry is by donation.

