



Exhibition: 14 – 18 Jan 2020, 9 am – 8 pm

L’Espace

24 Trang Tien, Hanoi

From L’Espace:

Exhibition “Hanoi Does Not Change” including sketches and photos by Jean-Charles Sarrazin, as part of the “Hanoi Art Connecting 2019” festival, will take place at L’Espace mezzanine from 14 to 18 Jan 2020.

Jean-Charles Sarrazin is an author and illustrator for L’École des Loisirs. He studied in Vietnam at University of Industrial Fine Arts in 1987. He now teaches art, illustrations and writing children’s books. Every morning, if possible, he sketches his daily life in a form of comic strip onto his notebook, from observations, encounters to memories. In particular, the story of his life as a father became a creative material for his works.

Free entry

Follow updates on the event page

Translated by Hanoi Grapevine