Film Screening: “The Meeting” by Alan Gilsenan

Fri 20 Dec 2019, 6.30 – 9 pm

Okia Cinema at University of Industrial Fine Arts

360 De La Thanh, Hanoi

From Okia Cinema:

THE MEETING for all of us!

Alan Gilsenan’s latest work puts the viewers in an unimaginable challenge of a “human situation”.

It is difficult to call this a story, even though it is full of narratives.

It is difficult to call this a documentary, even though it is real life.

A 9-year reality of the 2 main characters.

You might even agree, at one point, that it’s hard to call The Meeting a movie – in most common definition of a movie!

THE MEETING is a CONFRONTATION!

Ailbhe Griffith didn’t want an apology, she wanted “her life back!”

Martin Swan, who just got out of prison for sexual harassment against Ailbhe 9 years ago…, what can he do?

And us, the viewers, when we see ourselves in THE MEETING, in the CONFRONTATION… what can we do?

90-minute screening with a discussion hosted by film director Nguyễn Hoàng Điệp with our guests – experts: Nghiêm Hoa, Lương Thế Huy, Đặng Hoàng Giang… will dig deeper into the issues that THE MEETING brings about.

LET’S MEET!

6.30 pm Door opens

7 pm Film screening

At OKIA CINEMA, Ơ KÌA HÀ NỘI at University of Industrial Fine Arts 360 Đê La Thành.

The event has the support of ISEE and HRS in film screening and OKIA HANOI art space in venue.

Okia Cinema – “the world’s smallest cinema” – is a club for cinema enthusiasts, first started by film director Nguyen Hoang Diep and sponsored by O Kia Ha Noi art & culture space.

Translated by Hanoi Grapevine