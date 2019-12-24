Glitzy Countdown Party at Pan Pacific Hanoi

Tue 31 Dec 2019, 9 pm
The Summit Bar, Level 20, Pan Pacific Hanoi
1 Thanh Nien Road, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Pan Pacific Hanoi:

Perched high above the bustling city lights and West Lake, on this New Year’s Eve of memorable 2019, The Summit Bar would like to take you into a joyful count down party with our fabulous DJ that is the perfect way to raise a toast to 2020.

9:00pm – 1:00am | 31 December 2019 | The Summit Bar, Level 20, Pan Pacific Hanoi
From VND 980,000 ++ per pax including 03 canapes and 03 drinks

Ticket purchase hotline: (+84) 901 778 318
E-mail: [email protected]

Pan Pacific Hanoi
1 Thanh Nien Road, Ba Dinh, Hanoi
Phone: 84 (0)24 3823 8888
Website: panpacific.com/hanoi
Facebook page: facebook.com/panpacifichanoi

