HCMC – Rock Symphony Concert

27 and 28 Dec 2019, 8 pm

HCMC Opera House

No. 7 Lam Son Square, D.1, HCMC

From the organizer:

When HBSO staged their Rock Symphony event almost a year ago it wasn’t so much a concert as a party. Now they are doing it again, and on two nights this time. These special events will take place at the Saigon Opera House on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 December, beginning at 8pm.

Once again the conductor will be Le Phi Phi, who last time appeared in a T-shirt and ended up singing along to some of the items. He wasn’t the only one to sing – most of the audience were themselves singing by the time “We are the world, we are the children” and “We will rock you” arrived, and some people were dancing in the aisles. It was a huge success, and with every seat occupied. It comes as no surprise that this time the event is being staged for two nights. Nothing succeeds like success.

As before, there is a huge range of material on offer. Freddie Mercury’s Bohemian Rhapsody will be played early on, together with his (and Queen’s) Barcelona and Who wants to live forever.

A Boney M Selection follows, plus a selection from Elvis Presley. And it won’t be long before “Hotel California” fills our ears and hearts, closely followed by the Scorpions’ “Still Loving You”. Guns ‘N’ Roses’ 1987 hit “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” comes next.

Given that the aim of the whole event is to display how pop music can fit in with symphonic music, the next two items, themes from Mozart and themes from Beethoven, will show how classical composers can happily share a stage with pop ones.

Then follow three hard rock numbers, likely to be the most surprising for a concert by a symphony orchestra. First is “Symphonic” from the San Francisco-based heavy metal band Metallica (who have, however, a history of performing with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra). Then comes “Dream On” from the hard rock band Aerosmith (sometimes referred to as the bad boys from Boston, an eminently respectable city). Third is “Highway Star” from the English hard rock band Deep Purple, once referred to as the globe’s loudest band. It was the opening track on their 1972 album Machine Head.

Finally, two mysteries. The published program mentions “Tim Tran” as a guitarist, and a “Black Long Band”. Extensive enquiries have failed to uncover any background information about these artists, so they must remain mysteries. Come to one of the performances and all will be revealed!

Tim Tran was born May 2000. He is a student of Department of Composition and Production at Melbourne Polytechnic, Melbourne, Australia, under the guidance of Andy White (famous artist North Ireland)

Tim Tran won 2nd place in Got Talent competition for students in Melbourne in December 2019.

The performers will be the Ho Chi Minh City Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, plus special soloists: Phạm Khánh Ngọc, Đào Mác, Nguyễn Hữu Trung Kiệt, Phạm Thanh Hoài (cello)…

It’s often asked what is the connection between classical and popular music. Well, these two concerts will provide at least one answer. And the fact that they will for certain be a big success proves that there is an audience for just such a cross-over experience.

Tickets

Ticket prices range from VND 450,000 to 900,000, with a special concession for students of VND 150,000.

Booking and delivery: 028 38237419, Ms. Ngoc: 0903604539

At HCMC Opera House, 7 Lam Son Square

Online Booking: www.ticketbox.vn