Khoi Minh – Night of Love Songs

Fri 27 Dec 2019, 8.15 pm

Ca Phe Thu Bay

45 – 47 Tran Xuan Soan, Hanoi

From the organizers:

A night filled with familiar love songs from the pre-war period to the latest music you may have never heard before. Good love songs are often sad, but once being played in the Night of Love Songs, they all pay respect to love, to memories. Every pain, regret or even hope is cherished by the most beautiful melodies and lyrics. That spirit plays an important part in defining the vitality of a love song. A beautiful love song is a love song after listening to it, you still want to fall in love even more…

In a last day of the year in a very Hanoi space, come sit together and immerse yourselves in the music of Văn Phụng, Lam Phương, Ngô Thụy Miên, Phạm Duy, Thanh Tùng, Dương Thụ, Đức Huy, Đỗ Bảo and Nguyễn Vĩnh Tiến. We are honored to welcome the lovers of love songs!

Guest artists: MINH QUÂN (Idol), MINH ĐỨC and another to be revealed at the last minute.

Entrance fee: 250,000vnđ (drink included)

For booking: 0947376689 / 02438240469

Translated by Hanoi Grapevine