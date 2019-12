Magical Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner at Pan Pacific Hanoi

Tue 24 Dec 2019, 6 – 10 pm

Pan Pacific Hanoi

1 Thanh Nien Road, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Pan Pacific Hanoi:

Indulge in our culinary decent buffet dinner featuring a versatile spread of much-loved Christmas delicacies paired with signature favourites such as turkey, lobsters, geoduck, foie gras, beef prime rib, crab flower and so much more to dazzle your taste buds.

Especially, diners will be entertained by an amazing choir and Santa Claus spreading the festive cheer with his red velvet bag full of exciting presents for kids.

From VND 1,099,000++ per pax

***15% savings for booking by 15 December

Booking hotline: (+84) 901 778 318

E-mail: [email protected]