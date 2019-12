NYE Gourmet Cantonese Set Menu Dinner at Pan Pacific Hanoi

Tue 31 Dec 2019, 6 pm

Ming Restaurant

Level 2, Pan Pacific Hanoi

1 Thanh Nien Road, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Pan Pacific Hanoi:

An exceptional 9-course dining experience awaits at Ming Restaurant promising to live up your cheerful vibes. Every single dish is meticulously prepared such as: Char Siew Lamb Loin, Double- Boiled Pork Rib Soup with Scallop and Ginseng, Honey Glazed Black Cod to offer an authentic high-end Cantonese dining experience inspired by delightful new year ambiance.

6:00pm – 10:00pm | 31 December 2019 | Ming Restaurant, Level 2, Pan Pacific Hanoi

From VND 888,000++ per pax

***Apply for at least 2 pax

Booking hotline: (+84) 901 778 318

E-mail: [email protected]