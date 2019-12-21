Rock Symphony at Hanoi Opera House

Location: Hanoi Opera House

Time: 20h00 9th and 10th Jan, 2020

From Hanoi Opera House:

There has always been questions about the connection between classical and modern music in the art world. Some people even thought of whether there should be a “handshake” between Rock and Symphony to create a dusty, strong but academic concert. More than 30 years ago, Rock crept into the symphony with the performance of veteran rock band Deep Purple and the Royal Symphony in 1979. This pioneering step has made a difference that attracts the public.

From the early years of the 21st century, the trend of instrumental combination, covering rock works of the 1960s, 70s and 80s with a symphony was widely developed in the world.

To celebrating new year 2020 and congratulations to the achievements of the Vietnamese Sports delegation, especially the two male and female football teams, at the recent SEA Games in the Philippines, the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet (VNOB) with the determination of “Female General” Emeritus Artist Tran Ly Ly, decided to give the audience a special production called Rock Symphony – We Are The Champions

This is a special combination of rhapsodies between the modernity of Rock and the classical of symphony, the “genuine” Rockers such as Black Long band, guest guitarist Tim Tran, singer Pham Anh Khoa and the inner choir of the VNOB. All are under the control of Maestro Le Phi Phi.

Rock Symphony – We Are The Champions promises to offer audiences an unique and impressive music experience. All of Elvis Presley, BonneyM or Queen’s famous songs will be played in the spirit of rock, but not only with electronic bands, jazz drums and riffs which is tearing off the electric guitar as usual, but also incorporates the soft sounds of an orchestra and a choir. Instrumental combination with a new style, immortal melodies like “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “We Will Rock You” hay “We Are The World” will make the audience have an unforgettable night.

Come and join the Party called Rock Symphony – We Are The Champions with VNOB!

Artistic: Emeritus Artistic Trần Ly Ly

Conductor: Lê Phi Phi

Guest artist: Tim Tran (guitar solo)

Rock band: Black Long

Opera and Orchestra of Vietnam National Opera and Ballet (VNOB)

Ticket prices: 500,000 -700,000 – 800,000 – 1,000,000 – 1,200,000VND

Hotline: Ms. Hà: 0965765946 – Ms. Huyền: 097 7377456