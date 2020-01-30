Book Discussion: “Autobiography of a Yogi”

Sat 22 Feb 2020, 9 pm – 10 pm

SVCC Book Club, SVCC

63 Trần Hưng Đạo, Hà Nội

Thông tin từ nhà tổ chức

This book discussion session is going to feature the book “Autobiography of a Yogi” by Paramahansa Yogananda, with Vietnamese edition named of “Tự truyện của một Yogi” translated by Thiên Nga, published by Lao Động publisher and Nhã Nam in Vietnam in 2014 and have been well received by many Vietnamese readers.

The introduction will be given by Dr. G. B. Harisha, author, scholar on Indian culture, Director of SVCC Hanoi. The discussion is opened to all Vietnamese attendees who have read this book and show their enthusiasm to share their experience with the book to the public.

On the occasion of issuing the Special Issue on the Vedas (ISSN 1859-0403, Volume 21. Number 11 (191), 2019) by Religious Studies Journal by the Institute for Religion Studies, Vietnam Academy of Social Science (VASS), SVCC Hanoi proposes to organize a brief introduction and launching ceremony of the Issue in the first 15 minutes of the programme to all audiences. The ceremony will be followed by SVCC Hanoi Book Club session.

One Vietnamese edition of the book “Tự truyện của một Yogi” is available at the library in SVCC. Anyone who is interested in this book is warmly welcome to read.

The book discussion is free of charge and carried out in both Vietnamese and English language. All Indian culture lovers and book enthusiast are warmly welcome.

Those interested may register themselves online through this link or can directly contact us at tel: (+84) 24 36332083 or email: [email protected].