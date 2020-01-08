Cinema at L’Espace: 12 – 14 Jan

Screening of “La Douleur”: Sun 12 Jan 2020 , 6 pm

Screening of “Raid Dingue”: Sun 12 Jan 2020, 3.30 pm

Screening of “Le Havre”: Tue 14 Jan 2020, 7 pm

—

L’Espace

24 Trang Tien Str, Hanoi

FromL’Espace:

From L’Espace:

Take a look at the French film screening schedule at L’Espace!

Sun 12 Jan 2020, 6 pm: “La Douleur” (France, 2018, 126’)

Director: Emmanuel Finkiel

Casts: Mélanie Thierry, Benoît Magimel, Benjamin Biolay

The story happened in July 1944, when France was still occupied by the German military government. The writer, also a communist Robert Antelme, one of the important person of the French resistance was arrested and exiled. Robert’s young wife, Marguerite Duras, is also a writer serving the resistance, who is torn between the fear of not being able to contact her husband and her secret adultery relationship with her husband’s comrade, Dyonis. She went to see Pierre Rabier, a French official in Gestapo and was willing to do anything to bring Robert back. She began a vague relationship with this suspiciously man, the only one who could help her find her husband. When the war came to an end, when the soldiers returned from the concentration camps, Marguerite began to feel a tingling desire, and something was gradually fading in silence in the middle of the day Paris liberated.

Trailer

Sun 12 Jan 2020, 3:30 pm: “Raid Dingue” (France, Belgique; 2017, 106′)

Director: Dany Boon

Casts: Alice Pol, Dany Boon, Florent Peyre, Michel Blanc, Anne Marivin, Patrick Mille and others

Johanna Pasquali is the first woman to join the RAID elite group. With the agent Eugene Froissard, the most misogynist of the agents of RAID, this improbable duo is entrusted to stop the Gang of the Leopards. But before stopping them, they would have to work in pairs without killing each other.

Trailer

Tue 14 Jan 2020, 7 pm: “Le Havre” (France, 2011, 93’)

Director: Aki Kaurismäki

Casts: Jean Pierre Darroussin, Kati Outinen, André Wilms

Ever since ‘stranded’ in the port city Havre, the intellectual lecherous old man, Marcel Marx, suddenly became a shoemaker who was insults and paid cheap by his customers, but helped him get closer to people. Buried his literary ambition, he was content with a regular life revolving around a fast-food restaurant on the corner, a downstream work and his loyal wife – Arletty. One day, Marcel was shining shoes near the edge of the water when he saw, from under the dirty puddle rose a black boy. The boy was illegally immigrated – chased by the police, stuck to him at the same time he had to cope with his wife got seriously ill. Also at this time, the dark soul inside him arose.

Trailer

Language: French with Vietnamese subtitles

Tickets

Ticket price: 50,000 VND

Special price for members of L’Espace and students: 40,000 VND

• Tickets are available at L’Espace (Mon to Thu: 8:30 am – 7 pm / Fri: 8:30 am – 6 pm and 6:30 – 8 pm / Sat: 9 am – 7 pm)

• Discounted price applicable before the event day

• Movie cards of 10 and 50 seats are accepted (receive the ticket at L’Espace reception)

Translated by Hanoi Grapevine