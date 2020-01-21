Exhibition: French classics published by Nha Nam





21 Feb 2020, 8 pm

L’espace

24 Trang Tien, Ha Noi

A work of literality, from the day it created, attracts a certain number of readers. Some works even exist beyond space and time, bring glory to their author around the world and are loved by generations of readers. Sometimes even the writing style and the content of the book exert such an influence on the thinking of the readers, that they provoke many debates and even influence the society of each era. The Exhibition presents the covers of the most striking classic works of French literature published by Nha Nam

1. Carmen – Prosper Mérimée

2. In Search of Lost Time: Swann’s Way – Marcel Proust

3. In the Shadow of Young Girls in Flower – Marcel Proust

4. Queen Margot – Alexandre Dumas père

5. The Lady of the Camélias – Alexandre Dumas fils

6. The Man Who Laughs – Victor Hugo

7. Death on Credit – Céline

8. The Unbearable Lightness of Being – Milan Kundera

9. Sophie’s Misfortunes – Comtesse de Ségur

10. The Roots of Heaven – Romain Gary

