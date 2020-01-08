Opening: 09 Jan 2020, 6 pm – 7 pm

Exhibition: 09 Jan 2020 – 13 Jan 2020

Main lobby, G Floor, Grand Vista Hanoi

146 Giang Vo, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From the organizer

To welcome in New Year, Grand Vista Hanoi collaborates with famous photographer Nguyen Viet Thanh to introduce the exhibition “Hanoi in my eyes”.

The exhibition consists of 30 different photos from 2005 – 2019 that capturing Hanoi through the eyes of the talented photographer – a Hanoian who never stops reflecting through his artworks the love towards his motherland.

And you? How would you see Hanoi through your eyes?

Follow updates on event page