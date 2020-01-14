Metropole Tet market 2020





4 Jan 17 2020 – 19 2020, pm – 8 pm

Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi

15 Ngo Quyen Str, Hanoi

From Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi:

This year, Vietnam’s most storied hotel captures the spirit of Hanoi’s Old Quarter with its 1,000 year history of commerce. The hotel’s open-air courtyard will be transformed into a bustling Hanoian market with a wide range of exciting activities.

Join us to celebrate the Lunar New Year and soak up the festive atmosphere while experiencing Vietnamese culture like a local.

Free entrance