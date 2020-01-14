Metropole Tet market 2020
4 Jan 17 2020 – 19 2020, pm – 8 pm
Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi
15 Ngo Quyen Str, Hanoi
From Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi:
This year, Vietnam’s most storied hotel captures the spirit of Hanoi’s Old Quarter with its 1,000 year history of commerce. The hotel’s open-air courtyard will be transformed into a bustling Hanoian market with a wide range of exciting activities.
Join us to celebrate the Lunar New Year and soak up the festive atmosphere while experiencing Vietnamese culture like a local.
Free entrance
| Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi
15 Ngo Quyen Str, Hanoi
Tel: +84 24 3826 6919
Website: www.sofitel-legend-metropole-hanoi.com