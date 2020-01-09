Mong | into flower’s dreams

Opening (Invitation only): 10 Jan 2020, 10:30 am – 3:30 pm

Exhibition: 11 Jan – 14 Jan 2020, 9:30 am – 4:30 pm

Closing Ceremony / Arttalk: 14:30 – 16:30 14/01/2020

Gac Cam

60s Tho Quan, Kham Thien, Hanoi

“Mong” (Looking forward) is an exhibition that combines photography, installation art, video art and flower arrangement art, inspired by the wonderful values ​​that traditional Lunar New Year flowers bring. By exploiting the value of traditional culture through practices of contemporary art, “Mong” opens a space of interaction between nature and people, where 8 flowers become 8 pieces with unique inherent beauty, reflecting the soul of every human being.

With “Mong”, a flower is not simply a flower, more or less an existing entity; but the flower is the embodiment of beauty, of fragility but with the will to live intensely and of proliferation. Especially with the Asian conception, each flower has its own meaning, symbolizing different personalities and live standpoint. It is no coincidence that when lovers give each other roses or traditional New Year must has Peach blossom, Plum Blossom … For always being curious and loving those traditional values ​​with the desire to bring Contemporary Art to closer to the public, “Mong” was born.

“Mong” can be considered as a small gift that all project members want to give to people who love the art, love the beauty in general and the traditional Vietnamese culture in particular before the year 2019 is really over.

