Sat 11 Jan 2020, 7 pm – 8 pm

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art

B1-R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City, 72A Nguyen Trai, Thanh Xuan, Ha Noi

From the organizers

You are invited to the first VCCA art performance event in the new year 2020 named “Illusory” with the participation of talented magician Rockstar Alex.

Not merely as a performance, “Illusory” is the door that opens up the mysteries of the human mind, where the audience is immersed in dramatic and uplifting moments and magical emotions yet to be reclaim.

Through “Illusory”, you will have the opportunity to travel into the niches in your own subconscious mind through the ingenious guidance of magician Rockstar Alex. The performance has the use of psychological magic tricks such as: commentary (reading thoughts), reading gestures, predicting actions, mind deceiving games …

* Note : Events not for children under 12

Free entrance

Follow updates on event’s page