Spring gallery 2020 “Beauty”

11 Jan 2020 – 20 Jan 2020, 9 am – 6 pm

Exhibition Centre of Fine Art and Photography

29 Hang Bai, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From the organizer

Spring Gallery is an art activity that takes place every year on the occasion of the Lunar New Year at the Exhibition Centre of Fine Art and Photography – 29 Hang Bai, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi.

This year, we continue to introduce a wide variety of paintings, graphics, sculptures of materials such as oil paints, lacquer, prints, iron, synthetics … by many artists and sculptors in the Spring 2020 with painting titled “Sac” (Beauty)

Come to “Sac”, art-loving audiences will have relaxing moments to be immersed in the art space with the scent of Spring flowers, mountains, nature, people … in the heart of the capital to feel the Life’s colors are manifesting miracles amid the noise and bustle of the streets every Tet.