Sunday Workshop: Origami Lantern
2 pm – 4 pm, every Sundays
Zó Paper – Art & Craft
26 Tho Xuong, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi
Dear creative minds!
If you love handicrafts, love art or simply just need some time to refresh yourself. Let join our DIY workshop with Zó. Join us you will learn more about Vietnamese history, culture by getting to know our handcrafted and natural “Dó”-paper. Create your very own lantern for yourself or your loved-ones
Fee: 25$ /1 person
Maximum number of participants: 10
Transfer the fee right away to this bankaccount to save your space.
Bank’s information
Name: Le Thi Ky
Bank account: 19021248376013
Techcombank 95 Ly Nam De Hanoi
Content: lantern workshop + Name
Personal contact
Hotline: 0384.329.379
Whatssap: +841684329379 ( Ms Hồng Kỳ) for quick responses
Fanpage: Zopaper
Email: [email protected]
