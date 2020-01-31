Sunday Workshop: Origami Lantern

2 pm – 4 pm, every Sundays

Zó Paper – Art & Craft

26 Tho Xuong, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From the organizer

Dear creative minds!

If you love handicrafts, love art or simply just need some time to refresh yourself. Let join our DIY workshop with Zó. Join us you will learn more about Vietnamese history, culture by getting to know our handcrafted and natural “Dó”-paper. Create your very own lantern for yourself or your loved-ones

Register at this link

Fee: 25$ /1 person

Maximum number of participants: 10

Transfer the fee right away to this bankaccount to save your space.

Bank’s information

Name: Le Thi Ky

Bank account: 19021248376013

Techcombank 95 Ly Nam De Hanoi

Content: lantern workshop + Name

Personal contact

Hotline: 0384.329.379

Whatssap: +841684329379 ( Ms Hồng Kỳ) for quick responses

Fanpage: Zopaper

Email: [email protected]

Follow updates on event’s page