Cinema Space: Month of Movies with Great Cinematography of the 21st Century

Every Fri from 21 Feb 2020, 7:30 pm

The Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents (TPD)

51 Tran Hung Dao Str, Hoan Kiem Dist, Hanoi

From the organizer

After a long holiday of Lunar New Year to prepare for new programs, Cinema Space will return this week with a series of Movies with Great Cinematography of the 21st Century.

Over the past 20 years, there have been many works are visually striking, storytelling by pictures, successful in serving the content, but TPD will select some non-Oscar-winning films in the category of Great Cinematography for an introductory presentation.

Schedule (weekly updating on event’s page)

Fri 21 Feb 2020, 7:30 pm – Screening The Diving Bell and The Butterfly (2007, 1h52m, PG-13)

– Original languages with Vietnamese and English (optional) subtitles

– The film screenings are for educational purpose and fundraising for Young Cinema Fund of TPD. Requested donation (at the door): from 20,000 VND/audience

– Doors open 30′ before the screening (from 7 or 6.30 pm) and close when the screening room is full

– Seats are assigned on the first-come-first-served basis

Dear cinema lovers, please come!