Comeback Kid in Saigon

Thurs 02 Apr 2020, 07 pm – 11 pm

Arcan

236/43/21 Dien Bien Phu, Binh Thanh Distr, Ho Chi Minh city

From the organizer

The legendary Canadian melodic hardcore band Comeback Kid is celebrating their 20 years of fun with a Hammersonic Festival performance and a tour around Asia short after. The tour includes Saigon, Vietnam for the first time ever!!!

Ticket: 500.000 pre-sale, 700.000 at door

Order pre-sale ticket online here.

Timeline:

19:00 doors open

19:30 Pick Supplier

20:10 District 105

20:50 Monocycle

21:30 Comeback Kid

More info about the bands to be announced soon here.