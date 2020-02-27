Home Event Listings Comeback Kid in Saigon
Comeback Kid in Saigon
Thurs 02 Apr 2020, 07 pm – 11 pm
Arcan
236/43/21 Dien Bien Phu, Binh Thanh Distr, Ho Chi Minh city
From the organizer
The legendary Canadian melodic hardcore band Comeback Kid is celebrating their 20 years of fun with a Hammersonic Festival performance and a tour around Asia short after. The tour includes Saigon, Vietnam for the first time ever!!!
Ticket: 500.000 pre-sale, 700.000 at door
Order pre-sale ticket online here.
Timeline:
19:00 doors open
19:30 Pick Supplier
20:10 District 105
20:50 Monocycle
21:30 Comeback Kid
More info about the bands to be announced soon here.