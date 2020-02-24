Dirt Doll – Red Eyed Rabbit – Binjuice

Fri 28 Feb 2020, 08:30 pm – 11:30 pm

Hanoi Rock City

27/52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho, Hanoi

From the organizer

Chiang Mai favourites Dirt Doll are coming to Hanoi!

Following their outrageous performance at Jai Thep, Dirt Doll are ready to throw down in Vietnam’s capital. To celebrate their debut performance, HRC will be hosting a night of music, both quiet and loud, and of an average volume.

The night will also include local psych fiends Red Eyed Rabbit and wonk rock troupe Binjuice.

Ticket: 50.000vnd

Dirt Doll

Formed from the basics of earth, drums, bass, guitar and vocals, Dirt Doll rises to give voice to all the gleaming minerals encased in sludge and slime. A collaboration between Thai, Canadian and American musicians in Chiang Mai, Thailand, the band brings together a diverse history of sound that plays out in a ranging registry of punk rock to new wave to indie garage and a whole lot in between.

Red Eyed Rabbit

RED EYED RABBIT are a three piece band based in Hanoi, Vietnam who combine the sonically-rich layered textures of psychedelic rock with punk rock energy and pop song sensibilities.

Bïñjüïçë

Bïñjüïçë are a renewable power trio based in Hanoi. Their appositely named début EP ‘Bïñjüïçë’ draws from the very much existing and definitely real tropes of the wave/loud/core/post- genres. A product of our present Ballardian hellscape, Bïñjüïçë vibes.