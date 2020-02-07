Home Event Listings Dreamy Valentine’s Buffet Dinner at Pan Pacific Hanoi
Dreamy Valentine’s Buffet Dinner at Pan Pacific Hanoi
14 Feb 2020, 6 pm – 10 pm
Pacifica Restaurant, Lobby, Pan Pacific Hanoi
1 Thanh Nien, Ba Dinh, Hanoi
From Pan Pacific Hanoi
Enjoy an unforgettable evening with your Valentine while savouring a romantic buffet dinner and celebrating the generous offer for all the sweet couples at Pacifica restaurant. Dreamy Valentine’s Buffet Dinner features a delicious international buffet of premium imported meat and scrumptious seafood, accompanied by sultry BBQ and a love-themed dessert station to complete a touch of luxury.
VND 1,798,000++ per couple including one bottle of wine or sparkling wine and one gift bag of chocolate
Hotline: (+84) 901 778 318
E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 84 (0)24 3823 8888
Website: panpacific.com/hanoi
Facebook page: facebook.com/panpacifichanoi