Film screening: Seven Worlds, One Planet | Ep 4: Australia

Sun 16 Feb 2020, 4 pm – 5 pm

Tranquil Cafe

2nd floor, 15B Tran Hung Đao, Hoan Kiem, Ha Noi

From the organizer

Seven Worlds, One Planet is a documentary series from the BBC Natural History Unit. The seven-part series, in which each episode focuses on one continent, debuted on 27 October 2019 and is narrated and presented by naturalist Sir David Attenborough. Over 1,500 people worked on the series, which was filmed over 1,794 days, with 92 shoots across 41 different countries.

About episode 4:

Australia, a land cast adrift at the time of the dinosaurs. Isolated for millions of years, the weird and wonderful animals marooned here are like nowhere else on Earth. Filmed before that continent’s still-ongoing wildfire outbreak, the entire “Australia” episode has even more resonance now.

Seven Worlds, One Planet (2019)

– Genre: nature documentary

– Language: English with Vietnamese subtitles

– Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

– Narrator and presenter: David Attenborough

– Executive producer: Jonny Keeling

– Official website: BBC Earth

– IMDb: 9.5/10 (1,618 ratings)

– Contact: 097 876 2051 or [email protected]

– Organiser: Animal Welfare Department, Animals Asia

– Sponsor: Tranquil Books & Coffee , Tranquil. Cafe 15B Trần Hưng Đạo

– Media partners: Hanoi Grapevine , YBOX

Free admission.

