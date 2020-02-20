Film screening: Seven Worlds, One Planet | Ep 5: Europe

Sun 23 Feb 2020, 4 pm – 5 pm

Seven Worlds, One Planet is a documentary series from the BBC Natural History Unit. The seven-part series, in which each episode focuses on one continent, debuted on 27 October 2019 and is narrated and presented by naturalist Sir David Attenborough. Over 1,500 people worked on the series, which was filmed over 1,794 days, with 92 shoots across 41 different countries.

About episode 5:

David Attenborough looks at the wildlife of Europe, a crowded continent hiding the most surprising animals in pockets of wilderness. Gibraltar Nature Reserve is home to Europe’s only wild population of primates, with its Barbary macaques living a life of kidnapping and high drama, while in the cemeteries of Vienna graverobbing European hamsters do battle with one another. Italian mountain villages are the hunting grounds for rarely seen wolves, and lynx lurk in the forests of Spain. There’s a real emphasis on how much Europe has changed over the years too and seeing the animals struggling to catch up with humanity’s insatiable desire to expand is certainly one of the bigger themes of this episode.

Seven Worlds, One Planet (2019)

– Genre: nature documentary

– Language: English with Vietnamese subtitles

– Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

– Narrator and presenter: David Attenborough

– Executive producer: Jonny Keeling

– Official website: BBC Earth

– IMDb: 9.5/10 (1,618 ratings)

