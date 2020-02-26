Film screening: Seven Worlds, One Planet | Episode 6: North America

Sun 01 Mar 2020, 4 pm – 5 pm

Tranquil Cafe

2nd floor, 15B Tran Hung Đao, Hoan Kiem, Ha Noi

From the organizer

Seven Worlds, One Planet is a documentary series from the BBC Natural History Unit. The seven-part series, in which each episode focuses on one continent, debuted on 27 October 2019 and is narrated and presented by naturalist Sir David Attenborough. Over 1,500 people worked on the series, which was filmed over 1,794 days, with 92 shoots across 41 different countries.

About episode 6:

North American animals face greater seasonal variation than wildlife on any other continent. From lynx that prowl the Yukon for snowshoe hares to manatees that escape the freeze in Florida hot springs, discover a land where pioneering animals thrive.

Seven Worlds, One Planet (2019)

– Genre: nature documentary

– Language: English with Vietnamese subtitles

– Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

– Narrator and presenter: David Attenborough

– Executive producer: Jonny Keeling

– Official website: BBC Earth

– IMDb: 9.5/10 (1,618 ratings)

– Contact: 097 876 2051 or [email protected]

– Organiser: Animal Welfare Department, Animals Asia

– Sponsor: Tranquil Books & Coffee , Tranquil. Cafe 15B Trần Hưng Đạo

– Media partners: Hanoi Grapevine , YBOX

Free admission.

Register here

Follow event’s updates on event’s page