Finest Artist Nominees: Hà Ninh Phạm

Hà Ninh Phạm

Years of birth : 1991

Field: Visual art

About artist: Hà Ninh is a painter and sculptor from Hanoi, Vietnam. His work draws from the way a landscape is imagined from far away. He earned his MFA from the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, where he received the Trustee Full-tuition Scholarship, and his Bachelor’s Degree from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts. Hà Ninh was a silver medalist for the Young Talents from Vietnamese Fine Arts Universities Award in 2015 and a recipient of the Murray Dessner Travel Award in 2018. He has completed residencies at the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, Yaddo, the Wassaic Project, and the Marble House Project. His work has been exhibited in Hanoi, Philadelphia and New York, and will be published in the 141st issue of the New American Paintings Journal (The Factory Contemporary Arts Center).

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : 2019 is a year of prolific activities for Hà Ninh Phạm as he participated in art residencies such as the PLOP Residency (UK), Yaddo Visual Art Residency (USA), Marble House Project – Visual Artist Residency (USA), and group and solo exhibitions such as Necessary Fiction with Tammy Nguyễn at The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, and Cheat Codes at FRONT Art Space (USA).

