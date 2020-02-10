Finest Artist Nominees: Ha Thuy Hang

Ha Thuy Hang

Years of birth : 1989

Field: Music

About artist: Born in 1989, Hà Thúy Hằng began learning classical piano music at the age of 12. After receiving her degree in Musicology from the Vietnam National Academy of Music in 2014, she enrolled in a training course offered by Domdom Center for Experimental Music and Art. Hà Thúy Hằng was one of the seven Vietnamese artists selected by the British Council to participate in FAMLAB 2018 as part of the Cultural Heritage for Inclusive Growth Project. She is the co-founder of the project The Future of Tradition – sponsored by the British Council’s FAMLAB Fund. Hằng is especially interested in the contemporariness of Vietnamese traditional music, and is always searching for new pathways into impromptu music making – improvising from traditional Vietnamese musical material and instruments and incorporating elements of modern eletronic music.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : In 2019, she co-founded the Future of Tradition project, was selected for the Vincom Center for Contemporary Art’s Young Artists Incubation Program, and composed and performed for various other contemporary music programs.

Reference link

To vote for this project, please click on this link

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

The voting event of Hanoi Grapevine ‘Finest 2019 and PAN Positive Network has received valuable sponsorship from the British Council, the European Union and the Vietnam Creative Cultural Space Project.

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine Finest.