Finest Artist Nominees: Le Giang

Le Giang

Years of birth : 1988

Field: Visual art

About artist: Born in 1988 in Hanoi, Lê Giang earned her Bachelor of Arts from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts and a Master of Arts from the University of the Arts London.

Inspired by the concept of utopia and the possibilities for the future, Lê Giang’s practice explores the theoretical existence of a world without mankind, but only its ruins left for nature. Based on found objects and local history, her work takes on a variety of forms such as drawings, sculptures, installations and paintings depicting cultural artifacts or architectural projects.

Lê Giang has participated in exhibitions and art projects in the UK, Singapore, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Hong Kong and Vietnam. She is also the co-founder of the art space Six Space in Hanoi. In 2018, she was honored in Forbes Vietnam’s 30 Under 30 list.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : In 2019, Lê Giang was the winner of Villa Saigon’s Reciprocity 2019 program, which led her to a residency at the Cité Internationale des Arts in central Paris. In the same year, Six Space, which she co-founded, was also responsible for the organization of the community art project Citizen Earth.

