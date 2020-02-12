Finest Artist Nominees: Luong Hue Trinh

Luong Hue Trinh

Years of birth : 1985

Field: Music

About artist: Lương Huệ Trinh graduated from the Vietnam National Academy of Music with a degree in Jazz Keyboard. In 2003, she was selected as an outstanding student by the Yamaha Music Foundation, Japan. In 2010, under the tutelage of Vietnamese composer SơnX, she was introduced to electroacoustic music. Between 2015 and 2018, she was awarded the DAAD Scholarship for New Compositional Techniques, and then a Masters in Multimedia Composition with Professor Georg Hajdu and Composing with Profesor Elmar Lampson at the Hochschule für Musik & Theater Hamburg.

Her work has been broadcasted on radio channels in Thailand, Czechia, Germany, Norway, Scotland, Australia, UK, China. She was recognized as Artist of the Month by StillStream Radio (US) in May 2013. Trinh’s compositions have been featured in film and documentary soundtracks, animations, audiobooks, or as part of art installations in over 25 Asian and European countries. In 2015, her work Tò Vò was a track in the first volume of Synt, a compilation of audio arts by female composers published by Urban Arts Berlin. In 2016, her debut album Illusions was released through the record label Pan y Rosas (Chicago), and was ranked in the Best of 2016 list by Avant Music New, San Francisco, USA (Á Space).

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : Huệ Trinh has been an active part of the local and international art scene through exchange and residency programs. She is one of the three Vietnamese artist in residdence at the Cité Internationale des Arts, Paris in three months to carry out her own art project, with the support of the Institut Francais in Paris. Her notable performances in 2019 include Frontière indécise – Indefinite Frontiers and Letters from Hanoi.

Reference link

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

The voting event of Hanoi Grapevine ‘Finest 2019 and PAN Positive Network has received valuable sponsorship from the British Council, the European Union and the Vietnam Creative Cultural Space Project.

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine Finest.